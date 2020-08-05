16,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

