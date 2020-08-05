Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 283,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 152,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

GEO stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.