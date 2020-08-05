Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

