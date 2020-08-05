Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 181,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,592,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,145 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 322,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 225,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,912,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

