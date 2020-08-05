Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,440,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

RHP opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.95). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.