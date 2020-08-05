HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

