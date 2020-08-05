Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 69,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

