Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Mack Cali Realty worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

