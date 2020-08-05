Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.