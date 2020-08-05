Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

