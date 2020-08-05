Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

LULU opened at $328.21 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.