Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 159.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,642.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

