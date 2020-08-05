Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

NYSE TRI opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

