Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

