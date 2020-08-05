F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $45,535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,325,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 210,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $174,195. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

