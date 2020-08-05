Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after buying an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Docusign by 39.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 91.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 361,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $229.41.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.