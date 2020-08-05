Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% in the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 664,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,266,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

