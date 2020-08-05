Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth $963,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth $9,374,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

