Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

