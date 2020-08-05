Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $4,264,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

