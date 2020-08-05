Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRT stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

