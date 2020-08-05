Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. State Street Corp increased its position in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

