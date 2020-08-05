Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Cfra cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

