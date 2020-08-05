Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 195,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

NYSE ALK opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

