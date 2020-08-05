Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

