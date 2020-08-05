GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

GATX stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

