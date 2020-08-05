Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unum Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $764,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 359.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6,764.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 105,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Unum Group stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

