Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,646,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $56,467.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,801. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

