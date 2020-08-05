Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,517 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 601,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

