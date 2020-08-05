Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $739,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $401,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,051 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,783 shares of company stock worth $3,855,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

