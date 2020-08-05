Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Generac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 151,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $164.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

