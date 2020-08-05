Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.