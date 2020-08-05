Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,477 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.