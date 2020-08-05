Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.