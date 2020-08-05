Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Mercury General news, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.