Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

