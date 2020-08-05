Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

