Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

ET opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

