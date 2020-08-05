Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,499,000 after buying an additional 855,768 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $10,932,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 552,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

