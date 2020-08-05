Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 255,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,879,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

