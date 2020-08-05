Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,278 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,453,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -232.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

