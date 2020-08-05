Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $856,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,667,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

