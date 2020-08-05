Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 656,227 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 599,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.