Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

