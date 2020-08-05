Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,063 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 129.65.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

