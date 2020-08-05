Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of BlackBerry worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

