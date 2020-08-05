102,799 Shares in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schrodinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,470,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. Schrodinger Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

