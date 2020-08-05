Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 72,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Momo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.