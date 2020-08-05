Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Golub Capital BDC worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

