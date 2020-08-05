Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Golub Capital BDC worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
