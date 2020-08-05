Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Stag Industrial worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.